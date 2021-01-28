Thu, Jan 28, 2021 @ 05:31 GMT
Home Live Comments Dollar index in head and shoulder bottom, but still capped by 91.01...

Dollar index in head and shoulder bottom, but still capped by 91.01 resistance

By ActionForex.com

While Dollar rose broadly overnight, Dollar Index was still kept below 91.01 resistance, as well ass 55 day EMA (now at 90.93). Similarly, EUR/USD is holding above 1.2058 support while USD/JPY is still kept below 104.59 resistance.

The condition of near term reversal is building further up, considering the head and shoulder bottom pattern. Still firm break of 91.01 is needed to confirm the start of a near term rally (be it a corrective rise or the start of an up trend). In that case, DXY would tentatively be looking at 94.74 resistance as a target to test. Rejection by 91.01 will bring another fall through 89.20 before bottoming.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.