ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn said an a Bloomberg TV interview, that Eurozone’s inflation outlook is “too low for my taste, and more importantly, too low for our aim”.

But, “I would not enter into a speculation on one or another instrument in our monetary toolbox. I would just say we are indeed ready to use and adjust all our instruments as appropriate,” he said.

“We are closely monitoring developments in the exchange rate, especially regarding the inflation outlook,” he added.