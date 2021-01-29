Japan industrial production dropped -1.6% mom in Dec, but rebound expected in Jan

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan industrial production dropped -1.6% mom in December, below expectation of -1.5% mom. Though, on the bright side, manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expected output to rebound 8.9% in January and decline 0.3% in February. The government also maintained that industrial production was picking up.

Also from Japan, unemployment rate was unchanged at 2.9% in December, better than expectation of a tick up to 3.0%. Tokyo CPI core improved to -0.4% yoy in January, up from -0.9% yoy, above expectation of -0.6% yoy.

