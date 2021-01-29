German GDP grew 0.1% qoq in Q4, down -5% for whole 2020

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Germany GDP grew 0.1% qoq in Q4, above expectation of 0.0% qoq. DeStatis said in Q4, “the recovery process slowed due to the second coronavirus wave and another lockdown imposed at the end of the year. This affected household consumption in particular, while exports of goods and gross fixed capital formation in construction supported the economy. ” For the year 2020 as a whole, GDP dropped -5.0%.

Full release here.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Also from Germany, unemployment dropped -41k in December versus expectation of 7k rise. Unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.0%. Import price index rose 0.6% mom in December, versus expectation of 1.0% mom.