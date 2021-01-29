Fri, Jan 29, 2021 @ 16:32 GMT
Fri, Jan 29, 2021 @ 16:32 GMT

Canada GDP grew 0.7% mom in Nov, above expectations

By ActionForex.com

Canada GDP grew 0.7% mom in November, above expectation of 0.4% mom. This is the seventh consecutive monthly gain. Total economic activity was still around -3% below the pre-pandemic level in February. Good-producing industries grew 1.2% mom while services-producing industries rose 0.5% mom. 14 of 20 industrial sectors posted gains. Meanwhile, preliminary information indicates an approximate 0.3% mom GDP growth in December.

Also released, Canada IPPI rose 1.5% mom in December versus expectation of 1.4% mom. RMPI rose 3.5% mom versus expectation of 2.5% mom.

