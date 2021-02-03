Wed, Feb 03, 2021 @ 05:23 GMT
Home Live Comments New Zealand employment grew 0.6% in Q4, unemployment rate dropped to 4.9%

New Zealand employment grew 0.6% in Q4, unemployment rate dropped to 4.9%

By ActionForex.com

New Zealand employment grew 0.6% in Q4, better than expectation of 0.0% growth. Unemployment rate dropped back to 4.9%, down from 5.3%, much better than expectation of 5.6%. Though, it’s still higher than the 4.1% unemployment rate reported the same time a year ago. Labor force participation rate rose 0.1% to 70.2%.

Labor costs index rose 1.6% yoy, slowed from Q3’s 1.9% yoy. “In the LCI, we can see that annual wage inflation is slowing as fewer employees have received wage increases,” StatsNZ business prices delivery manager Bryan Downes said. “Over the past year, more than half of the positions surveyed received no wage increase.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.