Wed, Feb 03, 2021 @ 05:23 GMT
Home Live Comments China Caixin PMI composite dropped to 52.2, dragged by subdued overseas demand

China Caixin PMI composite dropped to 52.2, dragged by subdued overseas demand

By ActionForex.com

China Caixin PMI Services dropped to 52.0 in January, down from 56.3, missed expectation of 55.5. Markit noted that business activity expanded only modestly amid weaker up turn in sales. Staffing levels increased at slower rate. Input costs inflation accelerated to second-sharpest since early-2012. PMI Composite dropped to 52.2, down from 55.8.

Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group said: “Overall, the manufacturing and services industries continued to recover in January, but the momentum of both supply and demand weakened, dragged by subdued overseas demand. The employment market was under pressure, especially in manufacturing. In addition, we should be careful about rising inflationary pressure in the coming months. This year, we need to keep an eye on the effectiveness of domestic epidemic prevention, and look at how to add momentum to the Chinese economy as uncertainties about overseas demand continue.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.