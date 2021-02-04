Australia NAB Business Confidence rose to 14 in Q4, strong rebound in conditions

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia NAB Business Confidence rose to 14 in Q4, up from -8. Current Business Conditions rose to 9, up from -5. Next 3 months Business Conditions rose to 19, up from -3. Next 12 months Business Conditions rose from 0 to 24. Capex plans rose from 13 to 31. Looking at some more details, trading condition rose from 1 to 16. Profitability condition rose form -1 to 14. Employment condition rose from -14. to -1.

According to Alan Oster, NAB Group Chief Economist “like many other indicators the survey shows that the economy continued to rebound strongly late in Q4. Optimism in the business sector continued to strengthen as the impacts of severe lockdowns faded”.

“What is even more encouraging is the fact that businesses have seen a strong rebound in actual conditions – particularly in trading conditions and profitability. This likely reflects the huge support provided to the economy by policy makers” said Oster.

Full release here.