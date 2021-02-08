CAD/JPY probably in upside acceleration, targeting 85 projection level

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

CAD/JPY continued it’s uptrend, on the back on strong oil price and risk-on sentiments. 81.91 key medium term resistance is finally considered firmly taken out, while rise from 72.80 resumed. The solid support from rising 55 day EMA is clearly bullish. At the same time, daily MACD also suggests that the cross is building up side momentum for some acceleration.

Next short to medium term target is 100% projection of 74.76 to 91.91 from 77.91 at 85.06. Also, note that the down trend from 91.62 (2017 high) should have completed at 73.80. Sustained break of 84.74 structural resistance could open up long term rise towards 91.62.

