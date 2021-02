Gold’s fall from 1959.16 resumed by break through 1810.07 support and hit as low as 1784.67. But a temporary bottom was formed there and gold recovered. Some sideway trading could be seen but upside should be limited well below 1875.59 resistance to bring fall resumption. Below 1784.67 will target 1764.31 next.

Overall, the corrective fall from 2075.18 is still in progress and could extend to 38.2% retracement of 1160.17 to 2075.18 at 1725.64 before completion.