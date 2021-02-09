Fed Mester: Policy to be accommodative for a very long time

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said yesterday monetary policy is “going to be accommodative for a very long time because the economy just needs it to get back on its feet.” Recovery is going to pick up momentum in the second half after vaccination. But until then, fiscal support on vaccine distribution and employment could help stabilize the economy. Also, “It’s going to take a while for the economy to get back to maximum employment,” she added.

Separately, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said in a Financial Times interview that the economy still need support. “I still think there are a lot of people out of work who need a bridge to the other side, and I am supportive of what we can do to help them.” He expected some “short-term price volatility” but there are deflationary risks too. He’s keeping the focus on “medium-term” inflation expectations.

