Fed Harker doesn’t seen inflation roaring past 2% any time soon

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said in a CNBC interview that inflation is not a problem for now. “I don’t see it roaring past 2% anytime soon, so I’m not so worried about that risk right now,” he said. “In the medium or longer run, yeah, sure, it’s something we have to take into account. But not now.”

“What I look at is not only the level of inflation but also is it accelerating or decelerating,” he said. “We’re clearly committed as to exceed 2% for a period of time, but it has to be sustainably above 2% for a period of time.”

Separately, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said, “I don’t think the economy requires herd immunity. Consumers who get vaccines, who have money in their pockets…are going to be free to spend”.

