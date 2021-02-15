Eurozone industrial production dropped -1.6% mom in Dec, EU down -1.2% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone industrial production dropped -1.6% mom in December, worse than expectation of -0.6% mom. Production of capital goods fell by -3.1% mom and non-durable consumer goods by -0.6% mom, while production of durable consumer goods rose by 0.8% mom, intermediate goods by 1.0% mom and energy by 1.4% mom.

EU industrial production dropped -1.2% mom. Among Member States, for which data are available, the largest decreases were registered in Hungary (-2.5% mom), Belgium (-1.9% mom) and Finland (-0.9% mom). The highest increases were observed in Denmark (+2.4% mom), Portugal (+1.8% mom), Estonia and Luxembourg (both +1.6% mom).

