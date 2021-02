Eurozone exports rose 2.3% yoy to EUR 190.7B in December. This is the first increase since February 2020. Imports dropped -1.3% yoy to EUR 161.5B. Trade surplus came ion at EUR 29.2B. Intra-eurozone trade rose to EUR 148.7B, by 0.9% yoy.

In seasonally adjusted term, Eurozone exports rose 1.1% mom to EUR 191.6B. Imports dropped -0.3% mom to EUR 164.0B. Trade surplus widened to EUR 27.5B, above expectation of EUR 22.3B.

