Mon, Feb 15, 2021 @ 15:19 GMT
Home Live Comments Canada manufacturing sales rose 0.9% mom in Dec, down -11.4% in 2020

Canada manufacturing sales rose 0.9% mom in Dec, down -11.4% in 2020

By ActionForex.com

Canada manufacturing sales rose 0.9% mom to CAD 54.2B in December, well above expectation of 0.2% mom. Sales were up in 9 of 21 industries. On a quarterly basis, sales rose 1.1% qoq in Q4.

For the year of 2020, manufacturing sales dropped to their lowest level since 2016. Total manufacturing dropped -11.4% to CAD 610.6B in the year, largely because of lower sales in the transportation equipment (-23.5%) and petroleum and coal product (-37.4%) industries. Overall, sales were down in 17 of 21 manufacturing industries.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.