Canada manufacturing sales rose 0.9% mom in Dec, down -11.4% in 2020

Canada manufacturing sales rose 0.9% mom to CAD 54.2B in December, well above expectation of 0.2% mom. Sales were up in 9 of 21 industries. On a quarterly basis, sales rose 1.1% qoq in Q4.

For the year of 2020, manufacturing sales dropped to their lowest level since 2016. Total manufacturing dropped -11.4% to CAD 610.6B in the year, largely because of lower sales in the transportation equipment (-23.5%) and petroleum and coal product (-37.4%) industries. Overall, sales were down in 17 of 21 manufacturing industries.

