BoJ Kuroda: Exports recovered to pre-pandemic levels

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told reporters today that Japan’s exports have recovered to levels before COVID-19 struck. Output was making similar moves while consumption was picking up as a whole. However, services spending remains weak.

Kuroda also Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga today, and “explained how the global economy was picking up, and how the BOJ needed to conduct the review to continue its ultra-loose monetary policy.” He said that Suga didn’t comment on the review, and there was no discussion regarding the Tokyo Olympic games.

