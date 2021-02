GBP/CHF’s rally is accelerating again today and hits as high as 1.2484 so far. Current rise form 1.1683 is the third leg of the whole rally from 1.1102. Next target is 100% projection of 1.1102 to 1.2259 from 1.1683 at 1.2840 next. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 1.2352 minor support holds, even in case of retreat.