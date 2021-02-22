Bitcoin break 50k as correction starts, support expected between 46-49k

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bitcoin’s correction has finally started today, probably in reaction to Elon Musk that “BTC & ETH do seem high lol” over the weekend. The strong break of 52672 support and the near term channel confirms short term topping at 57529, on bearish divergence condition in H and 4H MACD.

Nevertheless, we’re not expecting a much deeper pull back. Strong support would likely be seen between 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 49179) and 38.2% retracement of 29283 to 57529 at 46739 to contain downside. Though, the consolidation would continue for a while in the near term, before another record run.

