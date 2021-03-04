Eurozone retail sales dropped -5.9% mom in Jan, EU down -5.1% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone retail sales dropped sharply by -5.9% mom in January, worse than expectation of -1.1% mom. Volume of retail trade decreased by -12.0% mom for non-food products and by -1.1% mom for automotive fuels, while it increased by 1.1% mom for food, drinks and tobacco.

EU retail sales dropped -5.1% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases in total retail trade were registered in Austria (-16.6% mom), Ireland (-15.7% mom) and Slovakia (-11.1% mom). The highest increases were observed in Sweden (+3.5% mom), Bulgaria (+1.8% mom) and Estonia (+1.7% mom).

Full release here.