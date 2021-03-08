Eurozone Sentix rose to 5 in Mar, investors betting on faster opening of economy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence jumped to 5 in March, up from -0.2, above expectation of 1. That’s also the highest reading since February 2020. Current Situation index rose from -27.5 to -19.3, highest since March 20202. Expectations index also improved from 31.5 to 32.5, but fell short of January’s high at 33.5.

Sentix said: “On a positive note, the pandemic seems to have peaked at the global level and vaccination is also progressing well in that the number of immunised individuals is increasing and statistics suggest that effective vaccination protection is being achieved. These trends allow for a faster opening of the economy. This is what investors are betting on.”

Global overall index rose for the 11th straight month, from 17.5, to 20.5, highest since March 2018. Current Situation rose from 0.0 to 5.5, 10th increase in a row and highest since February 2020. Expectations index was unchanged at all time high at 36.5.

Full release here.