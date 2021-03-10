Australia Westpac consumer sentiment rose to 111.8 in March, close to 10-year high

Wed, Mar 10, 2021 @ 08:03 GMT
Australia Westpac Consumer Sentiment rose 2.6% to 111.8 in March, from February’s 109.1. It’s now just 0.2 pts below the 10-year high recorded in December. “the main factors driving the Index are improving economic conditions and prospects, both domestically and abroad, particularly as they relate to our labour market.”

Westpac said RBA should be “well pleased” with the economic progress. “It is unlikely to make any changes to its current policy settings or signal any likelihood of changes in the near future.”

