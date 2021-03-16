German ZEW rose to 76.6, broad-based recovery expected

Tue, Mar 16, 2021 @ 11:06 GMT
By ActionForex.com

German ZEW Economic Sentiment rose to 76.6 in March, up from 71.2, above expectation of 74.0. Current Situation index rose to -61, up from -67.2, above expectation of -62. Eurozone Economic Sentiment rose to 74, up from 69.6, above expectation of 72.0. Eurozone Current Situation rose 4.8 pts to -69.8. 81.0.

“Economic optimism continues to rise. Experts expect a broad-based recovery of the German economy. They anticipate that at least 70 per cent of the German population will be offered a vaccine against Covid-19 by autumn. However, a large majority also expects inflation to continue to grow, as well as higher long-term interest rates,” comments ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach.

