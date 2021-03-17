Eurozone CPI finalized at 0.9% yoy in Feb, EU at 1.3% yoy

Wed, Mar 17, 2021 @ 13:47 GMT
Eurozone CPI was finalized at 0.9% yoy in February, unchanged from January’s figure. Core CPI was finalized at 1.1% yoy, down from January’s 1.4% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+0.55 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.29 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.26 pp) and energy (-0.15 pp).

EU CPI was finalized at 1.3% yoy, up from January’s 1.2% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Greece (-1.9%), Slovenia (-1.1%) and Cyprus (-0.9%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Poland (3.6%), Hungary (3.3%) and Romania (2.5%). Compared with January, annual inflation fell in ten Member States, remained stable in three and rose in fourteen.

