Canada retail sales dropped -1.1% mom to CAD 52.5B in January, better than expectation of -2.5% mom. That’s nonetheless, still the second consecutive month of decline. Sales contracted in 6 of 11 subsectors, representing 39.4% of retail sales. Core retail sales, excluding gasoline, and motor vehicles and parts, also posted their second consecutive decline, by -1.4%.

Full release here.