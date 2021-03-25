Fed Powell: 2021 going to be strong than previously though on a combination of better developments

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In an NPR radio interview, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said 2021 going to be stronger than previously thought, because of a “combination of better developments” including vaccines and fiscal stimulus.

“As we make substantial further progress towards our goals we will gradually roll back” the asset purchase program. He emphasized, the “process will take place with the greatest transparency.” And that would only happen “when the economy is all but fully recovered.”

On other topics, Powell said, “level of debt today is not unsustainable, no question of US being able to service its debt right now.” “Climate change is an important issue we will be dealing with for a long time with significant economic implications.”

Full interview here.