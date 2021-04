Australia goods and services exports dropped -1% mom to AUD 38.93B in February. Goods and services imports rose 5% mom to AUD 31.40B. Trade surplus came in at AUD 7.53B, down form January’s AUD 9.62B, below expectation of AUD 9.40B.

Retail sales dropped -0.8% mom in February, revised up from preliminary reading of -1.1% mom.