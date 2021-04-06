Eurozone Sentix investor confidence rose to 13.1, expectations building on accelerated vaccination

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence rose to 13.1 in April, up from 5, well above expectation of 6.7. That’s also the highest level since August 2018. Current situation index rose from -19.3 to -6.5, highest since February 2020. Expectations index rose from 32.5 to 34.8, an all-time high.

Sentix said: “Investors are building their expectations on accelerated vaccination success across the EU. The economic recovery process is supported by a massive expansion of fiscal policy. Investors even expect the fiscal impulse to expand. Since at the same time there are no signs of a significant departure from the expansive monetary policy of the central banks, the applied inflationary pressure remains high. Significant inflationary risks are in place for the coming months.”

Germany overall investor confidence index rose from 11.9 to 20.0, highest since August 2018. Current situation index rose from -9.5 to 4.5, highest since January 2020. Expectations index rose from 35.8 to 36.8.

USA overall index rose from 25.5 to 38.6, new record and 12th increase in a row. Current situation index rose from 9.0 to 30.0, highest since February 2020. Expectations index rose from 43.3 to 47.5, a record high.

Global overall index rose to 20.5 to 26.8, highest since February 2018. Current situation index rose from 5.5 to 16.3, highest since May 2019. Expectations index rose from 36.5 to 37.7, record high.

