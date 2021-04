Eurozone unemployment rate was unchanged at 8.3% in February, worse than expectation of 8.1%. But January’s figure was revised up from 8.1% to 8.3%. EU unemployment rate was also unchanged at 7.5% in February.

In the EU, estimated 15.693 million men and women were unemployment, up 34k from January. 13.571m people were unemployed in Eurozone, up 48.k from prior month.

