Tue, Apr 06, 2021 @ 17:36 GMT
Home Live Comments IMF raises 2021 global growth forecast, a way out of crisis increasingly...

IMF raises 2021 global growth forecast, a way out of crisis increasingly visible

By ActionForex.com

In the World Economic Outlook update, IMF upgraded growth forecast for advanced economy and the whole world in 2021. In a blog post, Gita Gopinath, Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department, said, “even with high uncertainty about the path of the pandemic, a way out of this health and economic crisis is increasingly visible.”

“Economies also continue to adapt to new ways of working despite reduced mobility, leading to a stronger-than-anticipated rebound across regions,” she added. “Additional fiscal support in large economies, particularly the United States, has further improved the outlook.”

Global output growth forecast is raised by 0.5% to 6.0% in 2021, and by 0.2% to 4.4% in 2022. US growth is upgraded by 0.8% to 5.1% in 2021, and by 0.5% to 3.6% in 2022. Eurozone growth was raised slightly by 0.2% to 4.4% in 2021, and by 0.2% to 3.8% in 2022. Japan growth was raised by 0.2% to 3.3% in 2021, and by 0.1% to 2.5% in 2022. UK growth was raised by 0.8% to 5.3% in 2021, and by 0.1% to 5.1% in 2022. Canada growth was raised by 1.4% to 5.0% in 2021, and 0.6 to 4.7% in 2022. China growth was raised by 0.3% to 8.4% in 2021, left unchanged at 5.6% in 2022.

Full report here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.