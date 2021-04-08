Eurozone PPI at 0.5% mom, 1.5% yoy in Feb

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PPI came in at 0.5% mom, 1.5% yoy in February, versus expectation of 0.6% mom, 1.4% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 1.2% for intermediate goods, by 0.3% in the energy sector and for non-durable consumer goods, by 0.2% for durable consumer goods and by 0.1% for capital goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.6%.

EU PPI came in at 0.7% mom, 1.6% yoy. For the month, the highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Greece and Luxembourg (both +2.8%), Belgium (+2.4%) and Lithuania (+2.0%), while the only decreases were observed in Ireland, (-9.7%), Spain (-1.5%) and Portugal (-0.5%).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.