Thu, Apr 08, 2021 @ 09:39 GMT
Home Live Comments Eurozone PPI at 0.5% mom, 1.5% yoy in Feb

Eurozone PPI at 0.5% mom, 1.5% yoy in Feb

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone PPI came in at 0.5% mom, 1.5% yoy in February, versus expectation of 0.6% mom, 1.4% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 1.2% for intermediate goods, by 0.3% in the energy sector and for non-durable consumer goods, by 0.2% for durable consumer goods and by 0.1% for capital goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.6%.

EU PPI came in at 0.7% mom, 1.6% yoy. For the month, the highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Greece and Luxembourg (both +2.8%), Belgium (+2.4%) and Lithuania (+2.0%), while the only decreases were observed in Ireland, (-9.7%), Spain (-1.5%) and Portugal (-0.5%).

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.