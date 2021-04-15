US Empire State manufacturing rose to 26.3, Philly Fed manufacturing rose to 50.2

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US Empire State Manufacturing general business conditions rose to 26.3 in April, up from 17.4, well above expectation of 18.2. That’s also a multi-year high, well past the levels prior to the pandemic. 39% of respondents reported that conditions improved, while 12% reported that conditions worsened.

Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing current index rose from 44.5 to 50.2 in April, highest in nearly 50 years. Nearly 59 percent of the firms reported increases in current activity this month; only 8 percent reported decreases.