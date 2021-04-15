Thu, Apr 15, 2021 @ 14:04 GMT
Home Live Comments US Empire State manufacturing rose to 26.3, Philly Fed manufacturing rose to...

US Empire State manufacturing rose to 26.3, Philly Fed manufacturing rose to 50.2

By ActionForex.com

US Empire State Manufacturing general business conditions rose to 26.3 in April, up from 17.4, well above expectation of 18.2. That’s also a multi-year high, well past the levels prior to the pandemic. 39% of respondents reported that conditions improved, while 12% reported that conditions worsened.

Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing current index rose from 44.5 to 50.2 in April, highest in nearly 50 years. Nearly 59 percent of the firms reported increases in current activity this month; only 8 percent reported decreases.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.