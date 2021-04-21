Canada CPI jumped to 2.2% yoy in March, accentuated by base-year effects

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada CPI accelerated to 2.2% yoy in March, up from February’s 1.1% yoy, slightly below expectation of 2.3% yoy. CPI common rose to 1.5% yoy, up from 1.3% yoy , above expectation of 1.4% yoy. CPI median rose to 2.1% yoy, up from 2.0% yoy, matched expectations. CPI trimmed rose to 2.2% yoy, up from 1.9% yoy, above expectation of 2.0% yoy.

StatCan said price growth in March 2021 was “accentuated by what is known as base-year effects, originating in March 2020. “As the upward impact of these temporary base-year effects will influence the 12-month movement over the next few months, the historical movements affecting current growth trends will be examined.”

