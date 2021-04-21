Wed, Apr 21, 2021 @ 13:20 GMT
Home Live Comments Canada CPI jumped to 2.2% yoy in March, accentuated by base-year effects

Canada CPI jumped to 2.2% yoy in March, accentuated by base-year effects

By ActionForex.com

Canada CPI accelerated to 2.2% yoy in March, up from February’s 1.1% yoy, slightly below expectation of 2.3% yoy. CPI common rose to 1.5% yoy, up from 1.3% yoy , above expectation of 1.4% yoy. CPI median rose to 2.1% yoy, up from 2.0% yoy, matched expectations. CPI trimmed rose to 2.2% yoy, up from 1.9% yoy, above expectation of 2.0% yoy.

StatCan said price growth in March 2021 was “accentuated by what is known as base-year effects, originating in March 2020. “As the upward impact of these temporary base-year effects will influence the 12-month movement over the next few months, the historical movements affecting current growth trends will be examined.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.