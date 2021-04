German government upgraded 2021 GDP growth forecasts to 3.5%, up from prior projection of 3.0%. GDP growth is expected to remain strong at 3.6% in 2022. On the whole, the economy would reach its pre-pandemic level next year at the latest.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said “today’s spring projection is an encouragement despite the currently serious infection situation.” He added that most pandemic restrictions should be lifted in the course of summer.