Canada retail sales rose 4.8% mom to CAD 55.1B in February, above expectation of 4.0% mom. Sales grew in 9 of 11 subsectors, higher sales at motor-vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations. Core retail sales, excluding gasoline stations and motor-vehicle and parts dealers, rose 3.8% mom.

Statistics Canada also estimated that retail sales would increase 2.3% mom in March. But owing to its preliminary nature, this figure will be revised.

