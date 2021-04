Germany GDP contracted -1.7% qoq in Q1, worse than expectation of -1.5% qoq. Comparing to Q1 2020, GDP was down a price-adjusted -3.3%, and a price-and-calendar-adjusted -3.0%. Comparing to pre-pandemic Q4 2019, GDP was down -4.9%.

Destatis said, “the coronavirus crisis caused another decline in economic performance at the beginning of 2021”. And, “this affected household consumption in particular, while exports of goods supported the economy.”

Full release here.