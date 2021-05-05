New Zealand employment grew 0.6% in Q1, unemployment rate dropped to 4.7%

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand employment grew 0.6% in Q1, above expectation of 0.3% qoq. Unemployment rate dropped to 4.7%, down from 4.9%, better than expectation of 4.9%. Labor force participation rate rose 0.1% to 70.4%. Labor cost index rose 0.4% qoq, above expectation of 0.3% qoq.

“There have been some gains in labour market outcomes, especially for women, over the past two quarters. However, annual changes indicate the labour market still hasn’t returned to pre-COVID-19 levels for men or women,” work, wealth, and wellbeing statistics senior manager Sean Broughton said.

