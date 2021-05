Australia AiG Performance of Construction Index dropped -2.7 pts to 59.1 in April, but stayed in expansion. Also, all four components of activity expanded strongly, with the activity index reaching a record high of 62.8. Employment dropped -3.9 to 59.2. New orders dropped -7.7 to 57.0. Supplier deliveries dropped -6.1 to 56.0.

Ai Group Head of Policy, Peter Burn, said: “Australia’s construction sector continued to power ahead in April led by house building and engineering construction.”

Full release here.