Eurozone PPI rose 1.1% om, 4.3% yoy in March, EU at 1.2% mom, 4.5% yoy

Eurozone PPI rose 1.1% mom, 4.3% yoy in March, above expectation of 0.9% mom, 4.0% yoy. For the month, Industrial producer prices increased by 2.0% in the energy sector, by 1.3% for intermediate goods, by 0.8% for non-durable consumer goods, by 0.3% for capital goods and by 0.2% for durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.9%.

EU PPI rose 1.2% mom, 4.5% yoy. For the month, The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Ireland (+7.9%), Spain (+2.5%) and Portugal (+2.3%), while the only decrease was observed in Estonia (-1.6%).

