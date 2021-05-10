Mon, May 10, 2021 @ 17:33 GMT
Fed Evans looking for continued strong job growth for rest of the year

By ActionForex.com

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told CNBC today that “hopefully it is a one month kind of thing associated with restarting the economy,” referring to the huge NFP data miss last week. He added, “I am looking for continued strong employment growth the rest of the year”.

“Fed will have to watch carefully how wages impact inflation over time,” he said. “Inflation rates of 2.5% don’t bother me if they are leading the US to average 2% over time.”

He also noted, it’s “going to take quite some time for Fed to see enough data to shift policy.”

