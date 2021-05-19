Canada CPI rose to 3.4% yoy in April, ex-energy rose to 1.6% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada CPI surged to 3.4% yoy in April, up from March’s 2.2% yoy, above expectation of 3.2% yoy. Statistics Canada said that “a significant proportion of this increase was attributable to a steep decline in prices in April 2020, as the monthly CPI rose 0.5% in April 2021”. Excluding energy, CPI rose 1.6% yoy, up from 1.1% yoy.

CPI common rose to 1.7% yoy, up from 1.5% yoy, matched expectations. CPI median rose to 2.3% yoy, up from 2.1% yoy, above expectation of 2.1% yoy. CPI trimmed rose to 2.3% yoy, up from 2.2% yoy, matched expectations.

Full release here.