Wed, May 19, 2021 @ 16:35 GMT
Home Live Comments Canada CPI rose to 3.4% yoy in April, ex-energy rose to 1.6%...

Canada CPI rose to 3.4% yoy in April, ex-energy rose to 1.6% yoy

By ActionForex.com

Canada CPI surged to 3.4% yoy in April, up from March’s 2.2% yoy, above expectation of 3.2% yoy. Statistics Canada said that “a significant proportion of this increase was attributable to a steep decline in prices in April 2020, as the monthly CPI rose 0.5% in April 2021”. Excluding energy, CPI rose 1.6% yoy, up from 1.1% yoy.

CPI common rose to 1.7% yoy, up from 1.5% yoy, matched expectations. CPI median rose to 2.3% yoy, up from 2.1% yoy, above expectation of 2.1% yoy. CPI trimmed rose to 2.3% yoy, up from 2.2% yoy, matched expectations.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.