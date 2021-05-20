Thu, May 20, 2021 @ 06:48 GMT
Home Live Comments Japan exports jumped 38% yoy in Apr, fastest in more than a...

Japan exports jumped 38% yoy in Apr, fastest in more than a decade

By ActionForex.com

Japan’s exports rose 38.0% yoy to JPY 7181B in April. That’s the fastest growth in more than a decade since 2010, as led by US bound shipments of cars and parts. Also, Chinese demand for chip-making equipment was also a boost. Exports to China jumped 33.9% yoy while exports to the US rose 45.1% yoy. Imports rose 12.8% yoy to 6925B. Trade surplus came in at JPY 255B.

In seasonally adjusted terms, exports rose 2.5% mom to JPY 6856B. Imports rose 7.5% mom to JPY 6791B. Trade surplus narrowed to JPY 65B.

Also from Japan, machine orders rose 3.7% mom in March, below expectations of 6.4% mom.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.