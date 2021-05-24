Mon, May 24, 2021 @ 16:30 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Brainard: Fed is stepping up reaching and engagement on CBDCs

Fed Brainard: Fed is stepping up reaching and engagement on CBDCs

By ActionForex.com

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in a speech that “the pandemic accelerated the migration to contactless transactions and highlighted the importance of access to safe, timely, and low-cost payments for all.”

“With technology platforms introducing digital private money into the U.S. payments system, and foreign authorities exploring the potential for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in cross-border payments,” she added, “the Federal Reserve is stepping up its research and public engagement on CBDCs.”

Full speech here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.