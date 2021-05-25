Fed Evans: Recent rise in inflation is not precursor of persistent movement

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in a speech that an “accelerationist view” was on the minds of those who warned about an outbreak of inflation. But to him, “this risk is low”.

“It is important to emphasize that the recent increase in inflation does not appear to be the precursor of a persistent movement to undesirably high levels of inflation,” he added. “I have not seen anything yet to persuade me to change my full support of our accommodative stance for monetary policy or our forward guidance about the path for policy.”

Full speech here.