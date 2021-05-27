Thu, May 27, 2021 @ 08:43 GMT
Germany Gfk consumer sentiment rose to -7, leaving the third wave more and more behind

Germany Gfk consumer sentiment for June improved to -7.0, up from -8.6, but missed expectation of -5.3. Economic expectations jumped sharply from 7.3 to 41.1 in May, hitting the highest level in more than three years. Income expectations surged from 9.3 to 19.5. Propensity to buy, however, dropped from 17.3 to 10.0.

Rolf Bürkl, GfK consumer expert comments on the subject: “We are leaving the third wave more and more behind us, the incidence values have been decreasing significantly for several weeks. And we are also making great progress when it comes to vaccination. As a result, loosening of restrictions and a reversal of the strict lockdown are possible. This primarily fuels economic optimism and creates a mood of economic optimism at the moment.”

