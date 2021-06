Australia GDP grew 1.8% qoq in Q1, above expectation of 1.1% qoq. Through the year, GDP rose 1.1%. Head of National Accounts at the ABS, Michael Smedes said: “With 1.8% growth in the March quarter 2021, Australian economic activity has recovered to be above pre-pandemic levels and has grown 1.1% through the year.”

