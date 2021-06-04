Fed Williams: Not is not the time to take any action on tapering

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New York Fed President John Williams said, “we’re still quite a ways off from maintaining the substantial further progress we’re really looking for in terms of adjustments to our asset purchase program.” And, “I just don’t think the time is now to take any action.”

“We have to be thinking ahead, planning ahead, so I do think it makes sense for us to be thinking through the various options we may have in the future,” Williams added.

Williams was “very positive” about the economic look. “I expect the economy will adapt to the rapid recovery and we’re going to see very good jobs growth and expect to see really strong GDP growth this year and seeing good growth next year,” he said.

