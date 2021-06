US goods and services exports rose 1.1% mom to USD 205.0B in April. Imports dropped -1.4% mom to USD 273.9B. Trade deficit narrowed to USD 68.9B, from March’s USD 75.0B, matched expectations.

Trade deficit dropped USD 7.1B to USD 32.4B, while exports rose USD 1B and imports dropped USD 6B. Deficit with EU dropped USD 1B to USD 16.1B, while exports rose USD 2B and imports rose USD 1B.

Full release here.