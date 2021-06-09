Wed, Jun 09, 2021 @ 04:53 GMT
HomeLive CommentsAustralia Westpac consumer confidence dropped -5.2% on concerns around Melbourne lockdown

Australia Westpac consumer confidence dropped -5.2% on concerns around Melbourne lockdown

By ActionForex.com

Australia Westpac consumer confidence dropped -5.2% to 107.2 in June. The index has now fallen by -9.7% over the last two months. Westpac said the latest fall is “almost certainly due to concerns around the two-week lockdown in Melbourne.” There was a fall of -7.5% in Victoria, -4% in Queensland, -9% in Western Australia, and -10.9% in South Australia. New South Wales dropped only -1.1%.

Westpac expects RBA to decide against extending the Yield Curve Targeting from April 2024 bond to November 2024 bond. Also, RBA could announce a more flexible approach to QE, with a weekly target of AUD 5B.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.