Australia Westpac consumer confidence dropped -5.2% on concerns around Melbourne lockdown

Australia Westpac consumer confidence dropped -5.2% to 107.2 in June. The index has now fallen by -9.7% over the last two months. Westpac said the latest fall is “almost certainly due to concerns around the two-week lockdown in Melbourne.” There was a fall of -7.5% in Victoria, -4% in Queensland, -9% in Western Australia, and -10.9% in South Australia. New South Wales dropped only -1.1%.

Westpac expects RBA to decide against extending the Yield Curve Targeting from April 2024 bond to November 2024 bond. Also, RBA could announce a more flexible approach to QE, with a weekly target of AUD 5B.

Full release here.