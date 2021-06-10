Thu, Jun 10, 2021 @ 05:55 GMT
Chinese and US commerce officials exchanged views on issues and concerns

By ActionForex.com

According to a statement by the Chinese Commerce Ministry, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao spoke with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on phone today, and agreed to promote healthy trade and cooperations.

The statement said, they “agreed to promote the healthy development of pragmatic cooperation in trade and investment”. Both sides “exchanged views frankly and pragmatically on relevant issues and mutual concerns,”

That’s the third exchanges between US and Chinese top officials in recent weeks, after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

