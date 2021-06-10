ECB upgrades growth and inflation forecasts for 2021 and 2022

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the post meeting press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde said, business and consumer surveys and high-frequency indicators point to a “sizeable improvement” in activity in Q2. Business surveys indicate a “strong recovery in services” while manufacturing production “remains robust”. Consumer confidence are “strengthening”, suggesting a strong rebound in private consumption in the period ahead. Business investments shows “resilience”.

According to the baseline scenario, ECB upgraded real GDP growth forecast in 2021 to 4.6% (up from 4.0%) , in 2022 to 4.7% (up from 4.1%). 2023 growth forecast was unchanged at 2.1%. Annual inflation is projected to be at 1.9% in 2021 (up from 1.5%), 1.5% in 2022 (up from 1.2%) and 1.4% in 2023 (unchanged).

Full statement here.

